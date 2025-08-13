Voter ID Controversy Ignites Political Claims in Bihar

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Muzaffarpur mayor and BJP leader Nirmala Devi, citing her alleged possession of dual voter ID cards. The Commission demanded her response by August 16, as relayed by an official source.

Furthermore, the EC extended similar notices to her relatives, Manoj Kumar and Dilip Kumar, for allegedly having voter ID cards for two booths within the same assembly constituency. This development follows accusations by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav earlier in the day.

Yadav charged that the EC was colluding with the BJP to influence Bihar's upcoming assembly polls, claiming the BJP leaders were being aided in securing dual voter IDs. The BJP rebuffed these claims as 'false and misleading' while Yadav insisted the issue was indicative of a broader attempt at voter manipulation in the draft electoral rolls.

(With inputs from agencies.)