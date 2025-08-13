Election Commission Under Fire: Allegations of BJP Manipulating Voter Lists in Bihar

In a biting critique, Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India, accusing it of colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party to meddle with Bihar's voter lists. Bharadwaj's comments came in light of similar accusations made by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Election Commission, in a brazen manipulation attempt, is issuing duplicate Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers to BJP members. According to Yadav, names of outsiders from states like Gujarat are being illicitly added to Bihar's voter rolls ahead of crucial elections.

Yadav's charges further extend to claims of past electoral misconduct, alleging the BJP's recurring misuse of governmental agencies like the CBI and ED against political adversaries, and now resorting to Election Commission's complicity. These explosive allegations highlight the intensifying concerns over electoral fairness and the integrity of democratic processes in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)