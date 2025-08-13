Rahul Gandhi's Unusual Tea Party with 'Dead' Voters Unveils EC Controversy

In a surprising revelation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged with seven voters from Bihar who have been erroneously labeled as 'dead' by the Election Commission. The encounter took place at his residence, where the voters detailed their struggle to retain their voting rights despite having submitted the requisite paperwork during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The group, belonging to Tejashwi Yadav's constituency of Raghopur, shared their frustration over being unjustly struck off the electoral lists. They emphasized that this oversight was not an isolated incident but indicative of a broader issue of political disenfranchisement. Gandhi's interaction underscored the severity of the situation, highlighting the potential for manipulation in the voter roll revision process.

The incident has sparked criticism from the Congress Party, who have termed the situation as 'political disenfranchisement in plain sight.' They argue that when living individuals are marked as 'dead,' it undermines the democratic process itself. The matter has reached the Supreme Court, where efforts are underway to restore the affected voters' rights. The controversy echoes previous concerns about the integrity of electoral roll revisions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)