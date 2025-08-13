Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Unusual Tea Party with 'Dead' Voters Unveils EC Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with seven voters from Bihar, declared 'dead' by the Election Commission, sparking debate on electoral roll accuracy. They discussed their disenfranchisement despite completing necessary paperwork. Gandhi's encounter highlights concerns over potential political disenfranchisement through erroneous removal from voter lists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:10 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Unusual Tea Party with 'Dead' Voters Unveils EC Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising revelation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged with seven voters from Bihar who have been erroneously labeled as 'dead' by the Election Commission. The encounter took place at his residence, where the voters detailed their struggle to retain their voting rights despite having submitted the requisite paperwork during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The group, belonging to Tejashwi Yadav's constituency of Raghopur, shared their frustration over being unjustly struck off the electoral lists. They emphasized that this oversight was not an isolated incident but indicative of a broader issue of political disenfranchisement. Gandhi's interaction underscored the severity of the situation, highlighting the potential for manipulation in the voter roll revision process.

The incident has sparked criticism from the Congress Party, who have termed the situation as 'political disenfranchisement in plain sight.' They argue that when living individuals are marked as 'dead,' it undermines the democratic process itself. The matter has reached the Supreme Court, where efforts are underway to restore the affected voters' rights. The controversy echoes previous concerns about the integrity of electoral roll revisions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025