Abhishek Banerjee Calls for Nationwide Election Roll Revision

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee intensifies criticism of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, demanding nationwide implementation or immediate dissolution of the Lok Sabha. He highlights alleged voter list irregularities and calls for the resignation of the Prime Minister and the cabinet if the discrepancies are confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:33 IST
  • India

In a bold statement, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee intensified his criticism of the Election Commission's initiative for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing concerns of selective implementation, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissolve the Lok Sabha immediately if he genuinely supports the exercise.

Banerjee, who serves as the TMC's national general secretary, insisted on the need for a nationwide revision. He emphasized that if the Election Commission claims voter list discrepancies, then a widespread overhaul is necessary, beginning with the resignation of the Prime Minister and dissolution of the current government.

The Diamond Harbour MP further questioned the electoral integrity by highlighting irregularities in voter lists used during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He suggested criminal proceedings against former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar for overseeing the alleged flawed elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

