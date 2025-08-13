Abhishek Banerjee Calls for Nationwide Election Roll Revision
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee intensifies criticism of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, demanding nationwide implementation or immediate dissolution of the Lok Sabha. He highlights alleged voter list irregularities and calls for the resignation of the Prime Minister and the cabinet if the discrepancies are confirmed.
- Country:
- India
In a bold statement, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee intensified his criticism of the Election Commission's initiative for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing concerns of selective implementation, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissolve the Lok Sabha immediately if he genuinely supports the exercise.
Banerjee, who serves as the TMC's national general secretary, insisted on the need for a nationwide revision. He emphasized that if the Election Commission claims voter list discrepancies, then a widespread overhaul is necessary, beginning with the resignation of the Prime Minister and dissolution of the current government.
The Diamond Harbour MP further questioned the electoral integrity by highlighting irregularities in voter lists used during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He suggested criminal proceedings against former chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar for overseeing the alleged flawed elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
