Controversy Ignites Over Meat Shop Closures in Maharashtra

A political row erupted in Maharashtra after several civic bodies ordered meat shop closures for Independence Day. The BJP defended the decision, citing a historical resolution, while NCP, allies, and opposition criticized it. Chief Minister Fadnavis labeled the issue 'unnecessary', emphasizing government disinterest in regulating eating habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:57 IST
A political storm has brewed in Maharashtra following the decision by several civic bodies to shut down meat shops on Independence Day. The move has sparked contrasting opinions within the ruling coalition and among opposition parties.

The BJP and NCP, allies in the state government, found themselves at odds over the closures. The BJP defended the decision, referencing a 1988 government resolution empowering municipalities to impose such restrictions. Meanwhile, NCP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, called the closures inappropriate and questioned the rationale behind such a ban.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to downplay the controversy, asserting that the state government had no interest in regulating citizens' dietary choices. He labeled the debate as 'unnecessary' while highlighting the autonomy of municipal corporations in issuing such directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

