YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Allegations Spark Political Furor

YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stirred controversy by accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of turning a blind eye to alleged electoral 'anomalies' in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 elections.

Reddy claimed that nearly 48 lakh votes were mired in irregularities, accusing the Congress of conspiracy with TDP's Chandrababu Naidu. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, was criticized by Congress national spokesperson Manickam Tagore as lacking 'eligibility' to question Gandhi.

The political tensions escalated with exchanges of blame amid calls for electoral integrity. Both parties seem resolute in their positions, setting the stage for heightened political drama in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)