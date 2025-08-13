Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Allegations Spark Political Furor

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused Congress’s Rahul Gandhi of ignoring alleged electoral anomalies in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 elections. He claims widespread voter irregularities, while Congress defends Gandhi, criticizing Reddy’s qualifications to comment. Political tensions rise as both sides exchange allegations.

Updated: 13-08-2025 20:24 IST
YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stirred controversy by accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of turning a blind eye to alleged electoral 'anomalies' in Andhra Pradesh during the 2024 elections.

Reddy claimed that nearly 48 lakh votes were mired in irregularities, accusing the Congress of conspiracy with TDP's Chandrababu Naidu. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, was criticized by Congress national spokesperson Manickam Tagore as lacking 'eligibility' to question Gandhi.

The political tensions escalated with exchanges of blame amid calls for electoral integrity. Both parties seem resolute in their positions, setting the stage for heightened political drama in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

