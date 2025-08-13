Indian Youth Congress Rallies Against 'Vote Chor Commission'
The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Election Commission office, with banners reading 'Vote Chor Commission,' accusing the poll panel and the BJP of vote theft. The BJP countered by alleging voter registration irregularities and called for the resignation of opposition MPs, claiming victory was secured through ''vote chori.''
The Indian Youth Congress intensified its protest on Wednesday against the Election Commission and the BJP, accusing them of 'vote theft.' Demonstrators erected banners denouncing the EC as the 'Vote Chor Commission' at its headquarters, demanding transparency and change.
The BJP hit back, raising concerns about voter registration irregularities in several key constituencies. They called for opposition leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to resign, alleging these victories were tainted by 'vote chori.'
In the ongoing political tussle, the IYC underscored their commitment to fighting under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, advocating for a digital voter list to ensure voting integrity and protect democracy from alleged manipulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
