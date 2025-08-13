Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress Rallies Against 'Vote Chor Commission'

The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest outside the Election Commission office, with banners reading 'Vote Chor Commission,' accusing the poll panel and the BJP of vote theft. The BJP countered by alleging voter registration irregularities and called for the resignation of opposition MPs, claiming victory was secured through ''vote chori.''

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:41 IST
Indian Youth Congress Rallies Against 'Vote Chor Commission'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress intensified its protest on Wednesday against the Election Commission and the BJP, accusing them of 'vote theft.' Demonstrators erected banners denouncing the EC as the 'Vote Chor Commission' at its headquarters, demanding transparency and change.

The BJP hit back, raising concerns about voter registration irregularities in several key constituencies. They called for opposition leaders, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to resign, alleging these victories were tainted by 'vote chori.'

In the ongoing political tussle, the IYC underscored their commitment to fighting under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, advocating for a digital voter list to ensure voting integrity and protect democracy from alleged manipulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025