Jagan Mohan Reddy Demands Fresh Elections Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct
Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for new elections in Pulivendula and Vontimitta after alleging undemocratic practices in recent ZPTC bypolls. Accusations involve TDP-led intimidation, vote rigging, and biased police conduct. The YSRCP plans to approach the court, citing political significance due to Reddy's representation of Pulivendula.
YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for the cancellation of the recently held Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC bypolls, alleging electoral misconduct.
In a press conference at the party's headquarters in Tadepalli, Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government of voter intimidation, rigging, and restraining YSRCP polling agents, demanding fresh elections under Central security forces.
Reddy criticized State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney's inaction against alleged electoral excesses and claimed police were biased to benefit Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The political significance is heightened as Pulivendula is Reddy's assembly constituency.
