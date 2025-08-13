Jagan Mohan Reddy Demands Fresh Elections Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for the cancellation of the recently held Pulivendula and Vontimitta ZPTC bypolls, alleging electoral misconduct.

In a press conference at the party's headquarters in Tadepalli, Reddy accused the TDP-led NDA government of voter intimidation, rigging, and restraining YSRCP polling agents, demanding fresh elections under Central security forces.

Reddy criticized State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney's inaction against alleged electoral excesses and claimed police were biased to benefit Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The political significance is heightened as Pulivendula is Reddy's assembly constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)