Unity in Tricolor: Chhattisgarh's Patriotic Journey

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai urged citizens to embrace the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, highlighting its role in promoting patriotism and national unity. He noted the state's progress against Maoist influence and emphasized the importance of hoisting the tricolour as a tribute to freedom fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:16 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai passionately called on citizens to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, stressing its significance as a 'sacred ritual of patriotism.' This initiative, he insisted, is key to fostering India's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

Reflecting on 'Operation Sindoor,' Sai praised the armed forces for their courage in combating the Pahalgam terror attack, which he said elevated the nation's respect for the national flag. He also highlighted the state's recent achievements in suppressing Maoist influence over the past 18 months of his leadership.

The CM, addressing a crowd during the 'Tiranga Yatra' in Raipur, urged respect for the tricolour, associating it with India's economic and cultural growth. He noted that under Narendra Modi's leadership, India is poised as a global power and reaffirmed Chhattisgarh's commitment to 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' unveiling the 'Chhattisgarh Anjor' vision for holistic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

