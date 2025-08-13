Left Menu

BJP Raises Alarm Over Voter List Irregularities

A BJP delegation, led by Kummanam Rajasekharan, filed complaints with the State Election Commission citing multiple voter list discrepancies. The party calls for urgent investigation amid allegations from UDF and LDF following Suresh Gopi's significant Lok Sabha win in Thrissur. The BJP dismisses these accusations as political "drama."

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:23 IST
A BJP delegation, spearheaded by Kummanam Rajasekharan, has lodged formal complaints with the State Election Commission regarding alleged irregularities in voters' lists across the state, according to party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Chandrasekhar announced via Facebook that the delegation, along with Karamana Jayan, submitted these concerns to State Election Commissioner A Shajahan. The BJP alleges issues such as multiple registrations under a single ID number, duplications in different locations, and individuals holding several voter IDs.

The BJP's action occurs amid increasing scrutiny of Suresh Gopi's Lok Sabha victory from Thrissur, where he won by over 74,000 votes. The UDF and CPI(M)-aligned LDF demand a thorough probe into voter inconsistencies, labeling the BJP's claims as "drama" ahead of local elections.

