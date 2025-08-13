Tragedy in Kothamangalam: Calls for NIA Probe Amid Claims of Forced Conversion

Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurian visited the grieving family of a 23-year-old woman in Kothamangalam on Wednesday. Sona Eldhose allegedly ended her life due to coercive attempts by her lover, Rameez, to convert her to Islam. Her family demands a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the incident.

In a significant political twist, the influential Syro-Malabar Church back the family's call for an NIA investigation. Fr James Kokkavayalil highlighted potential extremist links, citing the victim's alleged torture in Panayikkulam, known for previous extremist activity. Despite these claims, Union Minister George Kurian stated that the case has not reached a stage warranting NIA intervention.

The BJP has also organized a protest demanding justice, labeling the incident as "love jihad". The party emphasizes the need to protect Christian women from coerced conversions. Currently, a Special Investigation Team is examining various angles, including potential abetment of suicide and rape.