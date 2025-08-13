Left Menu

Haryana CM Dismisses Rahul Gandhi's Vote Allegations

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for alleging vote fraud, claiming that Gandhi's statements are false and driven by frustration. Saini emphasized the Congress's declining influence and accused them of misleading the public with unfounded allegations regarding election integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:18 IST
Haryana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday vehemently rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote chori' in the state's elections. He asserted that there was 'no cure for lies' and described the opposition's claims as baseless frustrations due to their lack of substantive issues.

Saini further dismissed Gandhi's accusations during a press interaction after the 'Tiranga Yatra', pointing out that the Congress often blames electronic voting machines when results don't favor them. He challenged the opposition to justify their claims that the BJP and Election Commission colluded, branding such assertions as an affront to the Constitution.

Highlighting the BJP's ongoing governance in Haryana and Modi's third-term victory, Saini accused the Congress of failing to recognize significant progress and resorting to misleading the public. He claimed this decline in Congress's influence was evident in the alleged 'mental imbalance' of its leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

