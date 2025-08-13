Chowdhury's Critique of Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Political Discourse
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has criticized the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls, alleging an attempt to undermine voting rights. He emphasized the Congress's commitment to 'one man, one vote' and highlighted emerging political alignments against such practices.
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has raised concerns over the Election Commission's handling of the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, accusing it of attempting to disenfranchise voters. His remarks came during a protest against the poll panel's actions.
Drawing from past experiences, Chowdhury emphasized that while Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is not unprecedented in India, the current approach alarmingly threatens the democratic principle of 'one man, one vote.' Highlighting Congress's objection to perceived undemocratic practices, Chowdhury reaffirmed the party's resolute opposition.
Commenting on recent political developments, Chowdhury dismissed speculation around TMC's Abhishek Banerjee meeting Rahul Gandhi. He suggested that West Bengal's state government, led by TMC, was politicizing issues such as migrant worker harassment for electoral gain, while advocating for solutions like issuing identity cards to resolve such challenges.
