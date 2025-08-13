Political Tensions in Karnataka: Rajanna's Sacking Sparks BJP's Interest
Senior BJP leader B Sriramulu has extended an invitation to sacked Congress minister K N Rajanna and his son to join the BJP. Sriramulu assures Rajanna of greater respect within the BJP amidst allegations that Rajanna was sacked for speaking truth about voter list preparations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political maneuver, senior BJP leader B Sriramulu has invited former Congress minister K N Rajanna and his son to join the BJP ranks. The invitation comes amid tensions within the Congress party, following Rajanna's removal from the cabinet.
The dismissal, reportedly directed by the Congress high command, followed Rajanna's comments regarding alleged irregularities in voter list preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This has led to protests from Rajanna's supporters in Tumakuru who decried his ouster from the cabinet.
While Congress MLAs and state ministers express solidarity with Rajanna, urging him to address the misunderstandings with the Congress leadership, a BJP leader assured him of greater respect within their party should he choose to switch sides.
(With inputs from agencies.)
