Colombia Mourns Lost Hope: Miguel Uribe Turbay's Tragic End

Colombians grieve the death of senator and presidential contender Miguel Uribe Turbay, who was fatally shot during a political rally. His passing highlights Colombia's enduring political violence. Six arrests have been made, but the mastermind remains unidentified. Uribe's political aspirations were rooted in a family legacy of standing against crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 14-08-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 00:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombians gathered to mourn the loss of senator and presidential aspirant Miguel Uribe Turbay, who succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained over two months ago during a political event in Bogota.

Uribe, a prominent critic of Colombia's current government, had declared his candidacy to challenge incumbent president Gustavo Petro in the 2026 elections. His death underscores Colombia's tumultuous history of violence against political figures—a legacy intertwined with his family.

The assassination drew concerns across the nation, recalling the era of Pablo Escobar's brutal campaign against the state. Authorities have detained six suspects, including the alleged teenage gunman, yet the motivation and instigation behind the attack remain unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

