Iranian President Rejects Netanyahu's Water Crisis Offer

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's offer to assist Iran's water crisis, citing Israel's restriction of resources to Palestinians. Tensions grow as Pezeshkian addresses mismanagement and environmental concerns in Iran, highlighting past military conflicts between the nations. Authorities seek expert solutions to the critical water shortage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 14-08-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 00:42 IST
Masoud Pezeshkian
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a recent development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to assist with Iran's escalating water crisis. Pezeshkian expressed skepticism over Netanyahu's intent, citing Israel's alleged denial of water and food access to Palestinians, thus questioning the reliability of such an offer.

Further escalating political tensions, Pezeshkian highlighted the dire conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza, particularly children. This follows Netanyahu's video statement pledging aid to Iran post-regime change, transforming the longstanding military hostilities into diplomatic barbs.

Addressing the critical water shortage in a Tehran Cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian demanded solutions, acknowledging the crisis amplified by drought and poor management. With fatalities from past military engagements still fresh, the administration is actively consulting experts to alleviate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

