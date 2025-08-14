Iranian President Rejects Netanyahu's Water Crisis Offer

In a recent development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to assist with Iran's escalating water crisis. Pezeshkian expressed skepticism over Netanyahu's intent, citing Israel's alleged denial of water and food access to Palestinians, thus questioning the reliability of such an offer.

Further escalating political tensions, Pezeshkian highlighted the dire conditions faced by Palestinians in Gaza, particularly children. This follows Netanyahu's video statement pledging aid to Iran post-regime change, transforming the longstanding military hostilities into diplomatic barbs.

Addressing the critical water shortage in a Tehran Cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian demanded solutions, acknowledging the crisis amplified by drought and poor management. With fatalities from past military engagements still fresh, the administration is actively consulting experts to alleviate the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)