Trump's Summit Gamble: Ukraine's Fate Hangs in the Balance

President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, cautioning that "very severe consequences" will ensue if no agreement to halt the war against Ukraine is reached during their upcoming summit in Alaska.

Following consultations with European leaders, Trump emphasized a ceasefire is a priority at the summit, set to occur later this week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism over Russia's intentions, asserting that Putin is bluffing about his capacity to occupy all of Ukraine and dismissing the effect of sanctions.

European allies, while hopeful for constructive talks, assert that Ukraine must be part of any discussion to avoid favoring Moscow. However, Trump has previously hinted that Ukraine might need to concede certain territories, a stance that has unsettled Kyiv and its European allies.