Trump's Summit Gamble: Ukraine's Fate Hangs in the Balance
President Donald Trump warned of severe consequences for Russia if President Putin does not agree to cease the war against Ukraine during their summit in Alaska. European leaders stress the importance of a ceasefire, while Ukraine remains cautious of Russia's intentions and proposed territorial compromises.
- Country:
- Germany
President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, cautioning that "very severe consequences" will ensue if no agreement to halt the war against Ukraine is reached during their upcoming summit in Alaska.
Following consultations with European leaders, Trump emphasized a ceasefire is a priority at the summit, set to occur later this week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed skepticism over Russia's intentions, asserting that Putin is bluffing about his capacity to occupy all of Ukraine and dismissing the effect of sanctions.
European allies, while hopeful for constructive talks, assert that Ukraine must be part of any discussion to avoid favoring Moscow. However, Trump has previously hinted that Ukraine might need to concede certain territories, a stance that has unsettled Kyiv and its European allies.
ALSO READ
Japan says a powerful, magnitude 8 earthquake has hit near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and issues a tsunami advisory, reports AP.
New Zealand Braces for Coastal Unrest After Russian Quake
Seismic Surprise: Russian Region Rocked by Major Earthquake
Hawaii Braces for Tsunami after Russian Earthquake
Tsunami warning sirens blare in Honolulu and people are told to move to higher ground after earthquake off Russia, reports AP.