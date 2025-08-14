Kim Yo Jong Rejects Peace Overtures: A 'Pipedream'

In a statement on Thursday, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, dismissed South Korean peace efforts, calling them a 'pipedream.' She clarified that North Korea has not removed any propaganda loudspeakers and criticized Seoul's belief in Pyongyang's positive intentions.

Kim, a senior official in North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, condemned the modified plans for joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, labeling them as ineffective and maintaining the allies' hostile intent. Her comments suggest a hardened stance from the North, overseen by her brother.

Despite South Korea's military detecting dismantling activity of propaganda loudspeakers from the North, Kim dismissed any notion of North Korea responding to Seoul's peace policy led by President Lee Jae Myung. She further ruled out negotiations with the United States, calling recent reports of potential dialogues 'false suppositions.'

