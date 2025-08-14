Congress Accuses Modi Govt of Bias in Semiconductor Project Allocations

The Congress party has sharply criticized the Modi government, accusing it of displaying favoritism against opposition-led states when allocating semiconductor manufacturing projects.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that several proposed semiconductor projects were redirected from states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu to Gujarat, questioning the fairness of the decisions.

Despite the allegations, the Union Cabinet recently greenlit four major semiconductor plants in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, with significant backing from international firms like Intel and Lockheed Martin.

