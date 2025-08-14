Congress Accuses Modi Govt of Bias in Semiconductor Project Allocations
The Congress has accused the Modi government of being biased against opposition-ruled states in the allocation of semiconductor manufacturing projects. They allege that the government pressured companies to relocate projects from Telangana and Tamil Nadu to Gujarat. Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved four new semiconductor plants in Odisha, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 10:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has sharply criticized the Modi government, accusing it of displaying favoritism against opposition-led states when allocating semiconductor manufacturing projects.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted that several proposed semiconductor projects were redirected from states like Telangana and Tamil Nadu to Gujarat, questioning the fairness of the decisions.
Despite the allegations, the Union Cabinet recently greenlit four major semiconductor plants in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab, with significant backing from international firms like Intel and Lockheed Martin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Modi government
- bias
- semiconductor
- manufacturing
- Telangana
- Gujarat
- Tamil Nadu
- Intel
- Vaishnaw
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Telangana's Push for GST Compliance through Innovation
ED raids at multiple locations in Hyderabad in connection with Telangana sheep distribution 'scam': Officials.
Gujarat ATS Apprehends Woman with Alleged Al Qaeda Links
Massive Sheep Rearing Scam Exposed in Telangana
Pioneering India's Manufacturing Future: The 'Build in Bharat' Initiative