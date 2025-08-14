ECI Moves to Delist INPT: A Political Identity at Crossroads

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a show cause notice to the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT) regarding its potential delisting. The move follows the party's lack of participation in recent elections, raising questions about its operation as a political entity.

Formed in 2002 by Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl, the INPT aimed to unite tribal political forces. However, after merging with the Tipra Motha Party in 2021, the INPT failed to nominate candidates in the 2018 and 2023 elections, as well as in recent by-elections.

The ECI has provided the INPT an opportunity to submit a written defense accompanied by an affidavit by August 21, 2025. A hearing is set for August 28, where failure to respond could lead to the party's delisting from the register of political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)