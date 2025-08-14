Left Menu

Election Commission Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Vote Fraud Allegations

The Election Commission has responded to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote chori' by demanding proof over rhetoric. The Commission emphasizes that the 'one person, one vote' law has been operational since India's early elections and urges evidence-backed claims instead of baseless accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 12:25 IST
Election Commission Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Vote Fraud Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has countered accusations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding alleged electoral fraud, urging a focus on evidence rather than rhetoric.

In a statement, the EC highlighted that the principle of 'one person, one vote' has been a cornerstone of Indian elections since 1951-1952. It challenged Gandhi to support his claims with evidence, asking for a written affidavit if any voter wrongdoing is identified.

Gandhi's statements about vote tampering in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura constituency, which allegedly led to a Congress candidate's defeat, were rebuffed by the EC, stressing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025