Election Commission Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Vote Fraud Allegations
The Election Commission has responded to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote chori' by demanding proof over rhetoric. The Commission emphasizes that the 'one person, one vote' law has been operational since India's early elections and urges evidence-backed claims instead of baseless accusations.
The Election Commission of India has countered accusations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding alleged electoral fraud, urging a focus on evidence rather than rhetoric.
In a statement, the EC highlighted that the principle of 'one person, one vote' has been a cornerstone of Indian elections since 1951-1952. It challenged Gandhi to support his claims with evidence, asking for a written affidavit if any voter wrongdoing is identified.
Gandhi's statements about vote tampering in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura constituency, which allegedly led to a Congress candidate's defeat, were rebuffed by the EC, stressing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity.
