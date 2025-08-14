Election Commission Challenges Rahul Gandhi's Vote Fraud Allegations

The Election Commission of India has countered accusations from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding alleged electoral fraud, urging a focus on evidence rather than rhetoric.

In a statement, the EC highlighted that the principle of 'one person, one vote' has been a cornerstone of Indian elections since 1951-1952. It challenged Gandhi to support his claims with evidence, asking for a written affidavit if any voter wrongdoing is identified.

Gandhi's statements about vote tampering in Bengaluru's Mahadevpura constituency, which allegedly led to a Congress candidate's defeat, were rebuffed by the EC, stressing the importance of maintaining electoral integrity.