Vadra Backs Gandhi Amid Vote Allegations

In the wake of Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations, Robert Vadra, his brother-in-law, urged citizens to recognize the efforts of the Congress leader, warning of BJP's unfair election practices.

During a visit to Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula, Haryana, Vadra performed 'sewa' and emphasized the need for national peace and brotherhood.

Vadra also addressed a Haryana land deal-linked investigation, asserting his compliance with the Enforcement Directorate and denying any wrongdoing.

