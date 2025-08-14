Vadra Backs Gandhi Amid Vote Allegations
Robert Vadra supports Rahul Gandhi's allegations of unfair election practices by the BJP. He emphasizes the need for public awareness of Congress's efforts. Vadra, while on a religious visit in Haryana, highlights ongoing governmental wrongdoings and discusses his experience with the Enforcement Directorate in a land deal case.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
In the wake of Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' allegations, Robert Vadra, his brother-in-law, urged citizens to recognize the efforts of the Congress leader, warning of BJP's unfair election practices.
During a visit to Gurdwara Nada Sahib in Panchkula, Haryana, Vadra performed 'sewa' and emphasized the need for national peace and brotherhood.
Vadra also addressed a Haryana land deal-linked investigation, asserting his compliance with the Enforcement Directorate and denying any wrongdoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
