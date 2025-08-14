Vote Theft Allegations Spark National Campaign for Democracy

Amidst growing concerns over electoral integrity, Rahul Gandhi has initiated a nationwide campaign against alleged 'vote theft' following claims of voter list discrepancies. The Congress leader accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to manipulate outcomes, notably in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura constituency during the 2024 elections.

As this narrative gains traction, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari called on citizens to protect democratic values. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the principle of one person, one vote to prevent potential dictatorship and restore faith in the electoral process.

This campaign contends with emerging reports of irregular voting patterns in Indore and statewide efforts to document alleged vote tampering. The Congress plans to disclose these discrepancies despite encountering online access issues with the Election Commission's website. Patwari noted a proactive stance to address internal party dynamics by releasing a list of new district presidents.