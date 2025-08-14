Left Menu

Bihar Woman's Age Discrepancy Sparks National Political Uproar

Minta Devi from Bihar has become central to an opposition protest against the Election Commission due to a voting record error listing her age as 124. Her case has escalated political tensions, with protests and allegations of electoral misconduct causing friction between the ruling party and opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:38 IST
Tej Pratap Singh, Minta Devi's father-in-law (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are soaring in the Indian political landscape as a glaring error in voter records has thrust Minta Devi from Bihar into the national spotlight. Claiming she is erroneously listed as 124 years old by the Election Commission, Devi scoffed at the government for the irony of not receiving a pension despite her supposed age.

Her family, including father-in-law Tej Pratap Singh, has vehemently denied any mistake on their part, attributing the error to clerical incompetence. Singh expressed disapproval over opposition leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, capitalizing on Devi's plight with protest T-shirts featuring her image.

The situation ignited further after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission of electoral malfeasance, causing uproar within Parliament. As calls for debate on the voter list revision exercise are dismissed, the divide between government and opposition deepens.

