Valiant Heroes: Indian Air Force's Gallantry Honored in Operation Sindoor

The Indian government awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) to 26 officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force on Thursday, recognizing their courageous actions during Operation Sindoor. This critical campaign involved strategic missions hitting targets within Pakistan and skillful air defense maneuvers that effectively prevented Pakistani assaults on Indian territory.

Group Captains including Ankur Hakim and Manav Bhatia, along with Wing Commanders like Joy Chandra Rupak Roy, received honors for their bravery. Several Squadron Leaders and Flight Lieutenants were also decorated for their contributions. These commendations underscore the strategic and valiant efforts by the Indian Air Force.

Furthermore, 13 additional officers were awarded the Yudh Sewa Medal for their pivotal roles in both offensive and defensive operations. Notably, the IAF claims the downing of multiple Pakistani aircraft, illustrating the dominance of air power in modern military engagements, as highlighted by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during a recent lecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)