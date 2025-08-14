Left Menu

Valiant Heroes: Indian Air Force's Gallantry Honored in Operation Sindoor

The Indian government bestowed the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) on 26 Indian Air Force officers and airmen for their exemplary valor during Operation Sindoor. The heroic mission targeted terror hubs in Pakistan, successfully thwarting planned aerial assaults on India, and resulting in significant enemy losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:50 IST
Valiant Heroes: Indian Air Force's Gallantry Honored in Operation Sindoor
Indian Air Force (Photo Credit: X/@IAF_MCC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry) to 26 officers and airmen of the Indian Air Force on Thursday, recognizing their courageous actions during Operation Sindoor. This critical campaign involved strategic missions hitting targets within Pakistan and skillful air defense maneuvers that effectively prevented Pakistani assaults on Indian territory.

Group Captains including Ankur Hakim and Manav Bhatia, along with Wing Commanders like Joy Chandra Rupak Roy, received honors for their bravery. Several Squadron Leaders and Flight Lieutenants were also decorated for their contributions. These commendations underscore the strategic and valiant efforts by the Indian Air Force.

Furthermore, 13 additional officers were awarded the Yudh Sewa Medal for their pivotal roles in both offensive and defensive operations. Notably, the IAF claims the downing of multiple Pakistani aircraft, illustrating the dominance of air power in modern military engagements, as highlighted by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh during a recent lecture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025