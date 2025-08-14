Stalin's Independence Day Boycott: A Political Stand Against Governor Ravi

In a significant political statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced his decision to skip the tea party scheduled by Governor R N Ravi on Independence Day. This move is intended to protest the Governor's actions that allegedly undermine the interests of Tamil Nadu's people, according to the state government.

The boycott reflects burgeoning tensions between the state's administration and the central-appointed Governor, whose policies have sparked controversy. The official statement by the government clearly articulates its discontent with Ravi's approach to governance.

Heightening the opposition, Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister, Govi Chezhian, will also boycott the upcoming convocation ceremonies of two state universities. These events, slated for August 18 and 19, are now underscored by the political discord between the state government and the Governor.

