Left Menu

Stalin's Independence Day Boycott: A Political Stand Against Governor Ravi

Chief Minister M K Stalin of Tamil Nadu will abstain from the Governor's Independence Day tea party to protest against Governor R N Ravi's actions, deemed unfavorable for the state. Additionally, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian will boycott university convocation ceremonies as a stance against the Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 18:56 IST
Stalin's Independence Day Boycott: A Political Stand Against Governor Ravi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political statement, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced his decision to skip the tea party scheduled by Governor R N Ravi on Independence Day. This move is intended to protest the Governor's actions that allegedly undermine the interests of Tamil Nadu's people, according to the state government.

The boycott reflects burgeoning tensions between the state's administration and the central-appointed Governor, whose policies have sparked controversy. The official statement by the government clearly articulates its discontent with Ravi's approach to governance.

Heightening the opposition, Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister, Govi Chezhian, will also boycott the upcoming convocation ceremonies of two state universities. These events, slated for August 18 and 19, are now underscored by the political discord between the state government and the Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025