Defection Drama: Turkish Mayor Joins Ruling Party Amid Political Tensions

In a significant political shift, Turkey's Aydin city mayor, Ozlem Cercioglu, has defected from the main opposition CHP to join President Erdogan's ruling AK Party amid an ongoing crackdown on opposition figures, which has seen multiple mayors detained.

Cercioglu cited her decision as driven by administration disagreements with the CHP, announcing her move on social media, while denying allegations of being pressured or threatened into joining the ruling party.

The CHP claims these investigations are politically motivated, aimed at weakening democratic opposition, although both Cercioglu and a senior AKP official have dismissed these assertions as untrue.

