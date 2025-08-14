Left Menu

Defection Drama: Turkish Mayor Joins Ruling Party Amid Political Tensions

Ozlem Cercioglu, mayor of Turkey's Aydin city, left the CHP to join Erdogan's AK Party amid political strife, highlighting tensions over opposition crackdowns in Turkey. Allegations of pressure and legal threats were denied by both Cercioglu and AKP officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:21 IST
In a significant political shift, Turkey's Aydin city mayor, Ozlem Cercioglu, has defected from the main opposition CHP to join President Erdogan's ruling AK Party amid an ongoing crackdown on opposition figures, which has seen multiple mayors detained.

Cercioglu cited her decision as driven by administration disagreements with the CHP, announcing her move on social media, while denying allegations of being pressured or threatened into joining the ruling party.

The CHP claims these investigations are politically motivated, aimed at weakening democratic opposition, although both Cercioglu and a senior AKP official have dismissed these assertions as untrue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

