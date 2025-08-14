Trump Optimistic on Putin Meeting as Sanctions Influence Looms

In a statement made Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now inclined to strike a deal, partly due to the looming threat of sanctions against Russia. A pivotal meeting between the two world leaders is slated for Friday in Alaska.

Trump remains uncertain about the prospects of an immediate ceasefire but shows keen interest in negotiating a peace agreement. 'I believe he's convinced he's going to make a deal,' Trump remarked during a Fox News Radio interview.

Earlier, Putin acknowledged the United States' 'sincere efforts' to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, hinting at a nuclear arms pact as part of peace-enhancement endeavors. Trump also mentioned potential locations for a follow-up meeting with Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, though a sequel summit remains unconfirmed.

