Trump Optimistic on Putin Meeting as Sanctions Influence Looms
President Donald Trump expressed belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to make a deal, possibly influenced by sanctions. The upcoming meeting in Alaska could lead to discussions on a ceasefire and nuclear arms agreement, with aspirations for broader peace.</p>
In a statement made Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now inclined to strike a deal, partly due to the looming threat of sanctions against Russia. A pivotal meeting between the two world leaders is slated for Friday in Alaska.
Trump remains uncertain about the prospects of an immediate ceasefire but shows keen interest in negotiating a peace agreement. 'I believe he's convinced he's going to make a deal,' Trump remarked during a Fox News Radio interview.
Earlier, Putin acknowledged the United States' 'sincere efforts' to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, hinting at a nuclear arms pact as part of peace-enhancement endeavors. Trump also mentioned potential locations for a follow-up meeting with Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, though a sequel summit remains unconfirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
