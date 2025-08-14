Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party Demands Accountability for Rain-Related Deaths

Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi has called for the resignation of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma following the death of a 50-year-old man amid severe rainfall. The party accuses the BJP government of inadequate monsoon preparations, resulting in waterlogging and fatal incidents in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:45 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Demands Accountability for Rain-Related Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has demanded the resignation of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma following the death of a 50-year-old man due to heavy rainfall in the city, while his daughter remains in critical condition.

Atishi alleges a lack of preparation by the BJP government, attributing the rising death toll from rain-related incidents, now at 20, to their negligence. She pointed out issues like waterlogging and vehicles getting stuck in underpasses.

Calling out the BJP's governance, Atishi urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to remove Verma if he did not resign voluntarily, emphasizing failure to ensure citizen safety during the monsoon.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025