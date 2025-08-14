Aam Aadmi Party Demands Accountability for Rain-Related Deaths
Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi has called for the resignation of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma following the death of a 50-year-old man amid severe rainfall. The party accuses the BJP government of inadequate monsoon preparations, resulting in waterlogging and fatal incidents in the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has demanded the resignation of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma following the death of a 50-year-old man due to heavy rainfall in the city, while his daughter remains in critical condition.
Atishi alleges a lack of preparation by the BJP government, attributing the rising death toll from rain-related incidents, now at 20, to their negligence. She pointed out issues like waterlogging and vehicles getting stuck in underpasses.
Calling out the BJP's governance, Atishi urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to remove Verma if he did not resign voluntarily, emphasizing failure to ensure citizen safety during the monsoon.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Boundary Wall Crash Claims Lives in Delhi
Delhi High Court Set to Hear Significant Cases Today
Delhi Assembly Goes Digital: A New Era for Legislative Proceedings
Delhi High Court Reassesses Military Disability Pension Case
Mass Demolition Drives in Delhi: A Violation of Rehabilitation Policies?