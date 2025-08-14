Aam Aadmi Party Demands Accountability for Rain-Related Deaths

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi has demanded the resignation of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma following the death of a 50-year-old man due to heavy rainfall in the city, while his daughter remains in critical condition.

Atishi alleges a lack of preparation by the BJP government, attributing the rising death toll from rain-related incidents, now at 20, to their negligence. She pointed out issues like waterlogging and vehicles getting stuck in underpasses.

Calling out the BJP's governance, Atishi urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to remove Verma if he did not resign voluntarily, emphasizing failure to ensure citizen safety during the monsoon.