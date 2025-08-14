Left Menu

Trump's Pledge to Save Jimmy Lai: A Diplomatic Tangle

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his intent to help 'save' Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, detained by Chinese authorities. Despite understanding that such a move might not please Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump conveyed his commitment during a Fox News Radio interview, stating he would explore all possible measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 20:45 IST
Trump's Pledge to Save Jimmy Lai: A Diplomatic Tangle
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid escalating tensions with China, U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to intervene on behalf of detained Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai. This bold declaration came during a radio interview where Trump acknowledged the potential displeasure of Chinese President Xi Jinping but emphasized his determination to explore possible solutions.

Speaking to Fox News Radio, Trump affirmed his resolve, stating, "I'm going to do everything I can to save him." This statement underscores the complex dynamics between the United States and China, particularly concerning human rights and freedom of the press issues.

The announcement highlights the global scrutiny over Hong Kong's freedoms and the ongoing contention in U.S.-China relations, potentially influencing diplomatic discourse and adding complexity to foreign policy considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025