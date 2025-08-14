Tejashwi Yadav Alerts Bihar on Voter List Deletions: A Battle for Democracy

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent RJD leader, declared a recent Supreme Court judgment as a significant win for democracy. The court instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disclose reasons behind the deletion of 65 lakh voters from Bihar's list.

The Supreme Court's order, hailed by Yadav, highlights the continued struggle of opposition parties against what he describes as BJP's calculated move to disenfranchise voters. He emphasized the ruling as an affirmation of transparency and constitutional integrity, marking it as a triumph for democratic principles.

Yadav criticized the Election Commission for alleged malpractice, noting that detailed information on deletions will soon be made public. He vowed to monitor the situation closely and announced a 'Voter Rights Yatra' in August, aiming to inform citizens about electoral integrity and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)