Tejashwi Yadav Alerts Bihar on Voter List Deletions: A Battle for Democracy

Tejashwi Yadav claims the Supreme Court's directive to publish details of 65 lakh deleted voters in Bihar exposes BJP's intent to disenfranchise citizens. This interim order bolsters the united opposition's fight for democracy. Yadav warns of EC misconduct and plans a 'Voter Rights Yatra.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:42 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Alerts Bihar on Voter List Deletions: A Battle for Democracy
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent RJD leader, declared a recent Supreme Court judgment as a significant win for democracy. The court instructed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disclose reasons behind the deletion of 65 lakh voters from Bihar's list.

The Supreme Court's order, hailed by Yadav, highlights the continued struggle of opposition parties against what he describes as BJP's calculated move to disenfranchise voters. He emphasized the ruling as an affirmation of transparency and constitutional integrity, marking it as a triumph for democratic principles.

Yadav criticized the Election Commission for alleged malpractice, noting that detailed information on deletions will soon be made public. He vowed to monitor the situation closely and announced a 'Voter Rights Yatra' in August, aiming to inform citizens about electoral integrity and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

