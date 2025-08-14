Left Menu

Renaming Debate: Meerut's Islamabad and Its Historical Ties

A proposal to rename Meerut's Islamabad locality after 1857 freedom fighter Matadeen Valmiki was discussed in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Dharmendra Bhardwaj raised questions about the neighborhood's name, linking its history to Meerut's significant role in India's First War of Independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:44 IST
Renaming Debate: Meerut's Islamabad and Its Historical Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A proposal to rename the Islamabad neighborhood in Meerut after 1857 freedom fighter Matadeen Valmiki has stirred a debate in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. The matter was raised during a discussion on the Vision 2047 document on Thursday.

Council member Dharmendra Bhardwaj, hailing from Meerut, highlighted the city's crucial role in India's First War of Independence, linking it to revolutionary Mangal Pandey. Bhardwaj questioned the rationale behind naming the locality Islamabad, suggesting it should reflect historical heroes like Matadeen Valmiki.

Islamabad, situated in Meerut's old city under the Lisari Gate police area, predominantly houses a Muslim population. Locals assert the name has existed for many decades. The Congress party, currently out of power in Uttar Pradesh for over three decades, remains silent on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025