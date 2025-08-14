Renaming Debate: Meerut's Islamabad and Its Historical Ties

A proposal to rename the Islamabad neighborhood in Meerut after 1857 freedom fighter Matadeen Valmiki has stirred a debate in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. The matter was raised during a discussion on the Vision 2047 document on Thursday.

Council member Dharmendra Bhardwaj, hailing from Meerut, highlighted the city's crucial role in India's First War of Independence, linking it to revolutionary Mangal Pandey. Bhardwaj questioned the rationale behind naming the locality Islamabad, suggesting it should reflect historical heroes like Matadeen Valmiki.

Islamabad, situated in Meerut's old city under the Lisari Gate police area, predominantly houses a Muslim population. Locals assert the name has existed for many decades. The Congress party, currently out of power in Uttar Pradesh for over three decades, remains silent on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)