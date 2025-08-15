India Honors Armed Forces with Prestigious Gallantry Awards on Independence Day
India lauded its armed forces personnel with prestigious gallantry awards on the eve of its 79th Independence Day. Key operations, including Operation Sindoor, led to honors for acts of valor and strategic execution. Significant figures from the Army, Navy, and Air Force were also recognized for their contributions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 00:04 IST
- Country:
- India
On the eve of its 79th Independence Day, India commemorated the valor of its armed forces by announcing its annual list of military honors, spotlighting Operation Sindoor.
Nine Indian Air Force pilots received the Vir Chakra for precision strikes on Pakistani terror and military installations, among other wartime personnel acknowledgments.
President Droupadi Murmu approved over 127 gallantry and 40 distinguished service awards, including Kirti Chakras and various Yudh Seva Medals, showcasing India's appreciation for strategic military contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uproar in Rajya Sabha: Demand for PM's Statement on Operation Sindoor and SIR
Delhi CM Praises Operation Sindoor, Criticizes Opposition
Operation Sindoor: India's Fierce Stand Against Terrorism
Indian Air Force to the Rescue: Essential Supplies Airlifted to Manipur
Operation Sindoor showcased power of self-reliant India, indigenous weapons: PM Modi.