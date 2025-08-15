India Honors Armed Forces with Prestigious Gallantry Awards on Independence Day

On the eve of its 79th Independence Day, India commemorated the valor of its armed forces by announcing its annual list of military honors, spotlighting Operation Sindoor.

Nine Indian Air Force pilots received the Vir Chakra for precision strikes on Pakistani terror and military installations, among other wartime personnel acknowledgments.

President Droupadi Murmu approved over 127 gallantry and 40 distinguished service awards, including Kirti Chakras and various Yudh Seva Medals, showcasing India's appreciation for strategic military contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)