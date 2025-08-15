Left Menu

Mali's Turbulence: Arrests and Foiled Coup Plot Unsettle Nation

Mali's military government has arrested military personnel and civilians, including two generals and a French national, for allegedly planning a coup. The arrests come amid a crackdown on dissent. The Frenchman is accused of orchestrating the plot for French intelligence, sparking concerns about stability and security in the region.

Mali's authorities have arrested several military and civilian individuals, including two high-ranking generals and a suspected French agent, on allegations of attempting to destabilize the nation.

The security minister, Gen. Daoud Aly Mohammedine, announced the arrests during a televised broadcast, linking the Frenchman to French intelligence and stating that the plot began on August 1. Photos of the accused were also shown to the public.

Amid ongoing concerns over regional security threats, the ruling junta, which has faced internal dissent and expelled French forces, is seeking to consolidate control while dealing with insurgent attacks from groups aligned with al-Qaida and ISIS.

