Japan commemorated its 80th anniversary of World War Two defeat on Friday, marked by controversy over visits to the Yasukuni Shrine by cabinet members. The shrine, viewed by some as symbolizing Japan's wartime aggression, continues to stir diplomatic tensions.

Agriculture Minister Shinchiro Koizumi, a potential leader in Japan's ruling party, was among those visiting the shrine, which honors 2.5 million war dead, including 14 leaders convicted of serious war crimes. Criticism came from China and South Korea, where steady diplomatic strains over historical issues persist, though security cooperation against regional threats has grown.

Additional political figures from Japan's far-right Sanseito Party were present at the shrine amid ongoing debates over nationalistic policies affecting Japan's political landscape. The tension is further complicated by Japan's internal political shifts, as seen in recent electoral outcomes.