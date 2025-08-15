Left Menu

Modi Breaks Records: A Legacy of Red Fort Addresses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new milestone by delivering 12 consecutive Independence Day speeches from Red Fort, surpassing Indira Gandhi's record. Modi's addresses often highlight India's growth and new initiatives. He stands second only to Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 17 consecutive speeches.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken a historical record previously held by Indira Gandhi, by delivering 12 consecutive Independence Day speeches from the historic Red Fort. This achievement places Modi right behind Jawaharlal Nehru, who delivered 17 such addresses during his tenure.

Indira Gandhi, who served as India's Prime Minister across two separate terms, delivered a total of 16 Independence Day speeches, with 11 of them consecutively. Modi's recent milestone now surpasses Gandhi's long-standing record.

Modi's Independence Day speeches are known for addressing key national issues and outlining new policy initiatives. His most recent address emphasized a push for a secular civil code to replace the current framework, alongside calls for simultaneous elections.

