Mamata Banerjee's Strong Words on True Independence Under BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised strong allegations against the BJP-led central government, claiming India is not genuinely independent under its regime. She voiced these concerns on the eve of Independence Day while attending events in Behala and Hazra.

In a social media post, Banerjee criticized the BJP for stripping citizens of voting rights and freedom of speech. She reiterated her commitment to fighting for true independence and communal harmony, linking her struggle to the broader fight for national integration.

Accusing the government of political misuse of institutions, Banerjee highlighted issues like the deprivation of wages under the 100-day job guarantee scheme and alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers. She vowed to resist efforts to curtail people's fundamental rights and freedoms.

