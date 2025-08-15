Left Menu

Modi's Staunch Defense of Farmers in Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's unwavering stance on protecting its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen amidst ongoing trade negotiations with the US. His defense comes as the US seeks reduced tariffs in agriculture and dairy sectors, while India remains resistant to any potential compromise on its agricultural interests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reinforced India's commitment to safeguarding the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen during negotiations with the United States. He made this assertive statement amid the ongoing discussions on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), where the US is demanding duty concessions in agriculture and dairy sectors.

The US has escalated tariffs on Indian goods, with rates set to rise to 50% from August 27, adding to the existing 25% tariffs on Indian exports to the US. Modi stressed the importance of not compromising on policies that could negatively impact India's agricultural community.

Among the US demands in the BTA are reduced tariffs on American corn, soybeans, apples, almonds, ethanol, and greater access for US dairy products. India, however, is standing firm against these demands, highlighting its history of never granting duty concessions in past trade agreements with countries like Australia and Switzerland.

