Kerala CM Advocates Unity on Independence Day
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hoisted the national flag at Central Stadium on the 79th Independence Day. He inspected paramilitary contingents and emphasized national unity and secularism in his message, warning against divisive forces exploiting religious and political differences.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took center stage during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Central Stadium by hoisting the national flag.
Following the flag ceremony, he reviewed the assembled paramilitary contingents, who were gathered for the accompanying parade.
In his message a day earlier, Vijayan emphasized the importance of national unity and secularism, while cautioning against entities aiming to fracture the country along religious and political lines.
