Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Terror Links to J&K Statehood Restoration

In a firm address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the correlation of Jammu and Kashmir's political future with acts of terror. He pledged to start a signature campaign urging the restoration of statehood, condemning external influences from Pakistan and detailing his plan for garnering local support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:41 IST
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Terror Links to J&K Statehood Restoration
Independence Day speech
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive Independence Day speech, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took a firm stance against associating Jammu and Kashmir's political status with acts of terror. He asserted that Pakistan must not have the influence to affect the region's statehood through terrorism.

Abdullah's comments, delivered during his first speech after assuming office as Chief Minister post-relegation of Jammu and Kashmir to a union territory, followed recent remarks from a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai. The court emphasized that regional 'ground situations' should be considered before restoring J&K's statehood, with a nod to 'incidents like Pahalgam.'

Omar Abdullah condemned the use of such events in decision-making, questioning the fairness of allowing external actors to dictate J&K's political fate. He announced a significant signature campaign aimed at reinstating statehood, planning to gather support across all 90 assembly segments in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025