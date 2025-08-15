Delhi's Visionary Plan: Rejuvenation, Infrastructure, and Welfare

In her first Independence Day address, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta committed to revitalizing the Yamuna River and optimizing infrastructure in the capital. Despite the heavy downpour, she delivered her speech at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Friday, stressing her administration's dedication to these ambitious projects.

Gupta announced a pioneering welfare board for gig workers, addressing waterlogging issues, and enhancing road conditions. These measures are aligned with her promise to transform Delhi into a city of dreams.

Highlighting her government's achievements, she spoke about regulating private school fees to protect parents' interests and ensuring top rewards for Olympic medalists. The administration also intends to ensure job security for young athletes and provide affordable food and housing for the underprivileged.

(With inputs from agencies.)