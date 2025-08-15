Congress Criticizes Modi's Independence Day Speech as Troubling Breach
The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi's Independence Day speech, specifically his praise for the RSS, as a breach of constitutional secularism. The party viewed Modi's comments as an attempt to appease the RSS ahead of his 75th birthday. Leader Jairam Ramesh also critiqued Modi's promises on economic issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address has drawn criticism from the Congress, with the party labeling his praise for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a concerning breach of constitutional secular values. The Congress asserts this move is a bid to curry favor with the organization as Modi approaches his 75th birthday.
In a pointed critique, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh characterized Modi's speech as "stale, hypocritical, and insipid," noting a reliance on recycled slogans like 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' devoid of measurable outcomes. Ramesh furthered his critique by pointing to Modi's repeated, unmet promises, such as those concerning semiconductor manufacturing and farmers' welfare.
Ramesh highlighted additional concerns, including the credibility of the voter roll revision process in Bihar and the erosion of federalism under Modi's leadership. The Independence Day address, according to Ramesh, lacked honest recognition of pressing issues such as economic distress and inequality.
