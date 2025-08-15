Left Menu

United for India's Ideals: Kerala CM's Independence Day Call

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the state's Independence Day celebrations, urging unity amidst rising communal forces. He emphasized the need to uphold constitutional values and social justice. The CM stressed on transforming Kerala into a progressive society while echoing the freedom fighters' dream of an equitable India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-08-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 13:07 IST
United for India's Ideals: Kerala CM's Independence Day Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns of communal discord, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the state's Independence Day celebrations, rallying citizens to unite against divisive forces. He highlighted the importance of preserving India's democratic essence, calling for a collective effort to overcome racial and religious barriers.

Celebrating India's survival as a democracy, Vijayan emphasized the critical role of constitutional values—freedom, democracy, secularism, and socialism—in shaping the nation. He appealed to citizens to confront lingering social issues, aspiring to fulfill the freedom fighters' vision of an equitable India.

Vijayan encouraged developmental strides in Kerala, aiming for scientific and innovative advancements. Echoing the spirit of unity, he urged all to eradicate poverty and nurture pride in Kerala and India's solidarity, pledging to uphold constitutional principles amidst external and internal threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025