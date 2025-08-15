United for India's Ideals: Kerala CM's Independence Day Call
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the state's Independence Day celebrations, urging unity amidst rising communal forces. He emphasized the need to uphold constitutional values and social justice. The CM stressed on transforming Kerala into a progressive society while echoing the freedom fighters' dream of an equitable India.
Amid rising concerns of communal discord, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the state's Independence Day celebrations, rallying citizens to unite against divisive forces. He highlighted the importance of preserving India's democratic essence, calling for a collective effort to overcome racial and religious barriers.
Celebrating India's survival as a democracy, Vijayan emphasized the critical role of constitutional values—freedom, democracy, secularism, and socialism—in shaping the nation. He appealed to citizens to confront lingering social issues, aspiring to fulfill the freedom fighters' vision of an equitable India.
Vijayan encouraged developmental strides in Kerala, aiming for scientific and innovative advancements. Echoing the spirit of unity, he urged all to eradicate poverty and nurture pride in Kerala and India's solidarity, pledging to uphold constitutional principles amidst external and internal threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
