Controversy at Yasukuni: Japan Reflects on WWII Defeat

On Friday, Japan commemorated the 80th anniversary of its WWII defeat, a solemn day marked by visits to the Yasukuni Shrine, known for honoring 14 wartime leaders convicted of war crimes. Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, among others, visited the shrine, sparking renewed criticism from China and South Korea over Japan's historical reverence.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba instead chose a separate war memorial event. Officials affirmed the importance of remembering war sacrifices, though visits to Yasukuni by national figures continue to strain diplomatic ties. Former ministers Sanae Takaichi and Takayuki Kobayashi also paid respects, reflecting ongoing debates about Japan's wartime remembrance.

As tensions simmer, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung plans a visit to Japan to discuss regional security. Both countries aim to strengthen ties against common threats, despite historical differences. Meanwhile, Japan's Sanseito Party, backing reduced immigration, showed strong support for preserving Japanese culture, suggesting a shifting political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)