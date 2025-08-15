Bihar's Battle for Voting Rights: Independence Day Paradox

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday condemned the perceived undermining of voting rights in Bihar, calling it an "ironic" struggle amid India's Independence Day celebrations. In an open letter, Yadav urged residents to join the 'Matdata Adhikar Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from August 17, aimed at safeguarding electoral rights.

Yadav highlighted issues with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging that names of living individuals were removed instead of those deceased. Discrepancies included people being counted dead in draft electoral rolls and multiple voter IDs for political figures associated with the ruling NDA.

Furthermore, Yadav criticized the issuing of residence certificates to animals over flood-affected individuals. He called for a united front against those he calls "BJP-sponsored murderers of democracy," likening the state government to a "rickety old car." The 'Matdata Adhikar Yatra', backed by Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, seeks to challenge these anomalies.