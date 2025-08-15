Left Menu

Bihar's Battle for Voting Rights: Independence Day Paradox

Tejashwi Yadav criticizes the ruling government in Bihar for undermining voting rights and calls for participation in the 'Matdata Adhikar Yatra' to protest anomalous electoral practices. He encourages Biharis to join the movement on Independence Day to protect democracy from a perceived dictatorial regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 15-08-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 14:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday condemned the perceived undermining of voting rights in Bihar, calling it an "ironic" struggle amid India's Independence Day celebrations. In an open letter, Yadav urged residents to join the 'Matdata Adhikar Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from August 17, aimed at safeguarding electoral rights.

Yadav highlighted issues with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging that names of living individuals were removed instead of those deceased. Discrepancies included people being counted dead in draft electoral rolls and multiple voter IDs for political figures associated with the ruling NDA.

Furthermore, Yadav criticized the issuing of residence certificates to animals over flood-affected individuals. He called for a united front against those he calls "BJP-sponsored murderers of democracy," likening the state government to a "rickety old car." The 'Matdata Adhikar Yatra', backed by Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, seeks to challenge these anomalies.

