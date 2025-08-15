Left Menu

A Pledge for Progress: Celebrating Independence in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha marked the 79th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at Raj Bhavan. He paid tribute to freedom fighters and remembered those lost to a recent cloudburst. Sinha emphasized continued efforts towards peace and unity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:22 IST
A Pledge for Progress: Celebrating Independence in Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan, paying homage to the legacy of freedom fighters.

Sinha reflected on recent tragedies, including a fatal cloudburst in Kishtwar, expressing condolences to affected families while commending the efforts of armed forces and police.

Highlighting the spirit of unity, Sinha called on citizens to join in a pledge for continued progress and peace, reiterating a commitment to leave no one behind in developing a brighter future for the Union Territory.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025