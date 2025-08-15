A Pledge for Progress: Celebrating Independence in Jammu and Kashmir

On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir hoisted the national flag at Raj Bhavan, paying homage to the legacy of freedom fighters.

Sinha reflected on recent tragedies, including a fatal cloudburst in Kishtwar, expressing condolences to affected families while commending the efforts of armed forces and police.

Highlighting the spirit of unity, Sinha called on citizens to join in a pledge for continued progress and peace, reiterating a commitment to leave no one behind in developing a brighter future for the Union Territory.