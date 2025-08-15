Pocket Rescission Showdown: Trump's Tactic Rattles Congress
The Trump administration may trigger a fiscal showdown with Congress by withholding $420 billion in approved funding through a tactic called 'pocket rescission.' Some Republicans oppose this move, while others support it. The GAO has termed these withholdings unlawful, sparking concern over executive fiscal control.
The Trump administration is poised for a potential fiscal standoff with Congress as it considers withholding $420 billion in previously approved federal funding through a rare tactic known as 'pocket rescission.' This maneuver has been met with criticism from a few Republican senators for bypassing congressional approval in effectively canceling authorized spending.
Numerous federal programs, including library funding and grants for children's paleontology education, remain frozen. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has ruled these withholdings as unlawful, heightening concerns about executive overreach in fiscal matters. Some Republican senators, such as Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, have opposed the tactic, while others remain supportive.
This issue has sparked division within the GOP, with some members urging the release of other frozen funds. Although Democrats argue that the administration's approach undermines bipartisan funding agreements, the White House argues these pauses allow for necessary programmatic reviews. As debates continue, the legality of these delays remains a contentious issue in federal courts.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- funding
- Congress
- pocket rescission
- Republican
- GAO
- fiscal
- spending
- White House
- administration
ALSO READ
Economic Flux: India's Fiscal Moves and Market Reactions
Government's Fiscal Performance: Balancing Act Amid Budget Targets
Apple's AI Ambitions: A Shift from Fiscal Frugality to Strategic Spending
Rising Fiscal Spending Rocks Eurozone Bonds Amid US Tariff Tensions
Apple's AI Ambitions: A Fiscal Revolution in the Making