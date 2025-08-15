Pocket Rescission Showdown: Trump's Tactic Rattles Congress

The Trump administration is poised for a potential fiscal standoff with Congress as it considers withholding $420 billion in previously approved federal funding through a rare tactic known as 'pocket rescission.' This maneuver has been met with criticism from a few Republican senators for bypassing congressional approval in effectively canceling authorized spending.

Numerous federal programs, including library funding and grants for children's paleontology education, remain frozen. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has ruled these withholdings as unlawful, heightening concerns about executive overreach in fiscal matters. Some Republican senators, such as Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, have opposed the tactic, while others remain supportive.

This issue has sparked division within the GOP, with some members urging the release of other frozen funds. Although Democrats argue that the administration's approach undermines bipartisan funding agreements, the White House argues these pauses allow for necessary programmatic reviews. As debates continue, the legality of these delays remains a contentious issue in federal courts.