Left Menu

Pocket Rescission Showdown: Trump's Tactic Rattles Congress

The Trump administration may trigger a fiscal showdown with Congress by withholding $420 billion in approved funding through a tactic called 'pocket rescission.' Some Republicans oppose this move, while others support it. The GAO has termed these withholdings unlawful, sparking concern over executive fiscal control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:41 IST
Pocket Rescission Showdown: Trump's Tactic Rattles Congress

The Trump administration is poised for a potential fiscal standoff with Congress as it considers withholding $420 billion in previously approved federal funding through a rare tactic known as 'pocket rescission.' This maneuver has been met with criticism from a few Republican senators for bypassing congressional approval in effectively canceling authorized spending.

Numerous federal programs, including library funding and grants for children's paleontology education, remain frozen. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has ruled these withholdings as unlawful, heightening concerns about executive overreach in fiscal matters. Some Republican senators, such as Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, have opposed the tactic, while others remain supportive.

This issue has sparked division within the GOP, with some members urging the release of other frozen funds. Although Democrats argue that the administration's approach undermines bipartisan funding agreements, the White House argues these pauses allow for necessary programmatic reviews. As debates continue, the legality of these delays remains a contentious issue in federal courts.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025