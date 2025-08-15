BJP President Applauds Modi's 'Swadeshi' Call for Independence Day
BJP president J P Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, calling it inspiring and a guide for India's growth. He urged party workers to promote 'swadeshi' for a self-reliant nation, reflecting on India's progress in the global economic landscape under Modi's leadership.
Marking the 79th Independence Day, BJP President J P Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address as a beacon of inspiration, challenging the nation to pursue 'swadeshi' practices. Nadda echoed Modi's vision for India to emerge as a self-reliant, prosperous, and developed country.
Addressing party workers, Nadda highlighted the Prime Minister's message from the Red Fort, emphasizing the importance of self-reliance and the need to shed outdated laws to drive national growth. He urged BJP members to foster this vision in their communities.
Reflecting on Modi's 11-year leadership, Nadda noted India's advancement despite global economic instability. He asserted that India is on the path to becoming a substantial economic power, underlining the country's resilience and capabilities.
