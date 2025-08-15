Left Menu

Hezbollah's Unyielding Stance: A Crisis in Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem criticizes Lebanon's government decision to disarm the group, claiming it benefits Israel. He asserts Hezbollah's commitment to retaining their weapons, highlighting ongoing conflicts and Lebanon's internal divisions. Kassem warns that protests could escalate if forced disarmament continues, stressing the need for strategic talks with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 15-08-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 16:21 IST
Hezbollah's Unyielding Stance: A Crisis in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a vehement rebuttal, Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem condemned Lebanon's government decree to disarm the group, arguing that the move favors Israel's agenda. He emphasized Hezbollah's resolve to retain its arsenal as long as the perceived threat from Israel persists.

Kassem, addressing the nation during a televised Shiite religious commemoration, accused the government of exacerbating an internal crisis and sparking potential discord. He refrained from encouraging immediate street protests but warned of possible mass demonstrations targeting the US embassy if the situation deteriorates.

Tensions have ramped up since Lebanon's government accepted a US-backed proposal to disarm Hezbollah by year-end. The plan, aimed at ceasing hostilities with Israel, has prompted Hezbollah to insist on further dialogue regarding defense strategies, contingent on Israeli withdrawal and cessation of airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025