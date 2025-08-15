Hezbollah's Unyielding Stance: A Crisis in Lebanon
Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem criticizes Lebanon's government decision to disarm the group, claiming it benefits Israel. He asserts Hezbollah's commitment to retaining their weapons, highlighting ongoing conflicts and Lebanon's internal divisions. Kassem warns that protests could escalate if forced disarmament continues, stressing the need for strategic talks with Israel.
In a vehement rebuttal, Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem condemned Lebanon's government decree to disarm the group, arguing that the move favors Israel's agenda. He emphasized Hezbollah's resolve to retain its arsenal as long as the perceived threat from Israel persists.
Kassem, addressing the nation during a televised Shiite religious commemoration, accused the government of exacerbating an internal crisis and sparking potential discord. He refrained from encouraging immediate street protests but warned of possible mass demonstrations targeting the US embassy if the situation deteriorates.
Tensions have ramped up since Lebanon's government accepted a US-backed proposal to disarm Hezbollah by year-end. The plan, aimed at ceasing hostilities with Israel, has prompted Hezbollah to insist on further dialogue regarding defense strategies, contingent on Israeli withdrawal and cessation of airstrikes.
