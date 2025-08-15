CPI(M) Criticizes PM Modi's Praise of RSS

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commendation of the RSS during his Independence Day address, labeling it as a 'deeply regrettable' act.

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby pointed out that the RSS, which was banned after Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, has a contentious past marked by the incitement of communal violence, stating that praising it undermines the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Meanwhile, Dipankar Bhattacharya from CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation commented humorously on the length of Modi's speech, suggesting more teleprompter usage could enhance consistency.

(With inputs from agencies.)